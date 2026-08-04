A Swedish couple recreated this iconic Bollywood song, and even Suniel Shetty couldn't ignore it

New Delhi:

Bollywood songs have a special way of crossing borders. You don't have to understand every word to enjoy the emotions, dramatic expressions and larger-than-life storytelling that make them unforgettable. Every now and then, fans from different parts of the world recreate these classics, and the internet can't help but smile.

The latest to win hearts are Swedish content creators Karl Svanberg and his wife Ekaterina Svanberg, whose playful recreation of the iconic song Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se has gone viral. Their charming tribute has not only entertained thousands of viewers but also caught the attention of actor Suniel Shetty, who responded with a heart emoji.

A Bollywood classic gets a Swedish remake

Karl and Ekaterina shared the reel on Instagram with the caption, "We did our best to remake this legendary music video." Instead of simply dancing to the song, the couple recreated its signature expressions, dramatic moments and classic Bollywood style with surprising attention to detail. Their light-hearted performance instantly struck a chord with fans, many of whom praised the effort that went into recreating one of Bollywood's memorable romantic tracks.

Suniel Shetty joins the fun

Among the thousands of viewers enjoying the video was Suniel Shetty himself. The actor kept his reaction simple, dropping a heart emoji in the comments, a gesture that delighted fans and made the wholesome recreation even more special. For Bollywood lovers, getting appreciation from one of the stars associated with the era felt like the perfect seal of approval.

The comments section is pure entertainment

As expected, Instagram users had plenty to say, and their reactions were almost as entertaining as the video itself. One user joked, "Let's give them adhar card please." Another playfully wrote, "need people like in life to make it more realistic."

Someone else summed up Bollywood's timeless appeal, saying, "Bollywood never disappoints." Another viewer couldn't hide their surprise and commented, "What in the multiverse is this." One of the most-liked comments simply asked, "Who is giving them ideas?"

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJA.SVANBERG)Bollywood nostalgia gets a global twist.

Bollywood truly has no borders

The video is another reminder that Bollywood's magic isn't limited by language or geography. Decades-old songs continue to inspire creators from around the world, who recreate iconic scenes simply because they enjoy them.

For Karl and Ekaterina, it was a fun tribute to a legendary music video. For Bollywood fans, it was heartwarming to see a classic song celebrated thousands of kilometres away. And judging by the internet's reaction, everyone agrees on one thing: some Bollywood moments are simply too iconic not to recreate.

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