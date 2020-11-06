Image Source : IANS Problems growing taller for 8-feet tall man Dharmendra Pratap Singh from Uttar Pradesh

He is tall and his problem are now getting taller. Dharmendra Pratap Singh, said to be India's tallest man, who has found a mention in the Guinness Book of records, now claims that his height - 8 feet two inches-is no longer a boon but a bane for him.

He is 45 years old but has not found a wife for himself.

"Many relatives have tried to get me married but things never materialise. The girls, seeing my height, refuse to marry me. As the years go by, I am feeling the need for a life partner," he says rather sadly and adds "I have given up hopes of getting married and having my own family."

A resident of Narharpur Kasiyahi village in Pratapgarh, Dharmendra has earned fame because of his height.

He is affiliated to the Samajwadi Party and campaigns for it during elections. In fact, he is a big draw at the political rallies.

Dharmendra, who holds a master's degree, used to go to Delhi and Mumbai to make a living.

"People would take selfies with me and give me money and gifts. I would go to Connaught Place in Delhi and Gateway of India in Mumbai where tourists were fascinated to see me. However, after the lockdown and the pandemic, I have stopped travelling and my income has also stopped," he says.

Last year, in Ahmedabad, Dharmendra underwent a bilateral hip replacement surgery because he had difficulty in walking due to arthritic pain.

Treating the tall man had its own challenges and everything in the hospital, from his bed to the operation theatre table, had to be customised owing to the height of the patient.

Also, the implants which were to be used for Singh's surgeries had to be specially ordered and brought from Chennai as they were not of normal size.

Dharmendra's brother Ramendra, who worked as a taxi driver in Mumbai, has now returned to the village after lockdown.

The tall man has now appealed to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to give me some financial aid or a job, if possible.

"I cannot enter offices and buildings due to my height and I would request the chief minister to give me a job that suits my physical condition," he says.

