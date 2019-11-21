Presenting Mumbai's first home system auto-rickshaw. Ride nahin logey?

Thursday, November 21, 2019
     
Because modern problems need modern solutions, they say.

Mumbai Published on: November 21, 2019 18:34 IST
A driver and his auto-rickshaw are the hot favourites of Mumbai city these days -- courtesy his unique initiative in which he has equipped his vehicle with several basic facilities so that his passengers can enjoy a comfortable ride.

The auto-rickshaw driver goes by the name Satyawan Gite, and he doesn't even charge senior citizens for rides upto one kilometre.

The auto-rickshaw has been equipped with a washbasin, handwash dispenser, mobile phone charging points, plants and a desktop monitor, news agency ANI reports. It also includes a board with the services listed on it.

Gite has named the vehicle as 'Mumbai's first home system autorickshaw' and the caption is imprinted on the vehicle. 

"The reason I did this is that I wanted to provide better services to passengers," Satyawan Gite told ANI.

The internet was obviously delighted with the idea.

And came up with interesting ideas.

 

