Presenting Mumbai's first home system auto-rickshaw. Ride nahin logey?

The auto-rickshaw driver goes by the name Satyawan Gite, and he doesn't even charge senior citizens for rides upto one kilometre.

A driver and his auto-rickshaw are the hot favourites of Mumbai city these days -- courtesy his unique initiative in which he has equipped his vehicle with several basic facilities so that his passengers can enjoy a comfortable ride.

The auto-rickshaw driver goes by the name Satyawan Gite, and he doesn't even charge senior citizens for rides upto one kilometre.

The auto-rickshaw has been equipped with a washbasin, handwash dispenser, mobile phone charging points, plants and a desktop monitor, news agency ANI reports. It also includes a board with the services listed on it.

Because modern problems need modern solutions, they say.

Gite has named the vehicle as 'Mumbai's first home system autorickshaw' and the caption is imprinted on the vehicle.

Mumbai: Satyawan Gite, an auto-rickshaw driver has equipped his auto with facilities ranging from wash basin, mobile phone charging points, plants to desktop monitor, in order to provide comfortable rides to passengers. (20.11) pic.twitter.com/gLjZTSG7Yo — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

"The reason I did this is that I wanted to provide better services to passengers," Satyawan Gite told ANI.

The internet was obviously delighted with the idea.

Yeh to ek flat hi ho Gaya. Mumbai Mai aise hi karke Ghar beche jaa sakte hai 🤣🤣 — 🎯DEVENDRA SAINI🎯 (@DevendersainiS) November 21, 2019

And came up with interesting ideas.

😂😂😂 he should take over Air India ... — rraj #PeaceForSridevi (@CRaajc) November 21, 2019

good job!!! only thing leftover is air purifier then damn! I will use your service daily 😁 — Utkarsh gupta उत्कर्ष ఉత్కర్ష్🌏 🕉️ (@utkarshkg) November 20, 2019

Where is washing machine?? — Shiva Teja శివ తేజ शिव तेजा (@ssteja11) November 20, 2019