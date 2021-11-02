Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ITI Berhampur students create 30-feet-high e-waste sculpture of robot

Students of the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Berhampur created a 30 ft height and 3 Ton E-WASTE “ROBO” spreading the message to reconnect with Mother Earth by being responsible in scientific management of Electronic Waste (e-waste). It is the tallest E-waste sculpture in the country, fabricated and designed by the trainees from Electrician, Electronics and Painter trade of ITI.

The sculpture is made out of Electronic wastes such as electronic toys, PCB, printer, printer cartridge, RAM, keyboard, mouse, monitor, mobile, CD player, TV, VCR etc. The e-waste used in the making of the sculpture was collected from Berhampur city.

"This one is developed by ITI Berhampur students and now the ITI students will act as warrior to protect the Mother Earth from E waste", said Dr Rajat Panigrahy. Dr Arun Padhi retired Chief Engineer and President of Institute of Engineering has highly appreciated the skill of ITI students.

Around 100 engineers from Institute of Engineers inaugurated this unique product. Superintendent Engineering Irrigation of Berhampur city, Executive Engg Works, Principal of Paralakhemundi Engineering College, Principal of local polytechnic, Principals from Pvt ITIs ,Retd chief Engineers from Irrigation works and other departments were present during inauguration today (November 2). They highly appreciated the skill of ITI students.

