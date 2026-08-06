Pilot lands at Delhi airport, finds husband waiting with a special surprise; wholesome video wins hearts

New Delhi:

Sometimes, a good surprise is less about how grand it is and more about how well you know the person you're planning it for. A pilot's thoughtful airport pick-up for his wife has become one such moment, with the video winning plenty of love online.

Tapesh Kumar, who is also a pilot, shared a video on Instagram showing how he surprised his wife, Prachi, after she landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport following a flight. Instead of the usual ride home, Prachi stepped outside to find her husband waiting with a BMW 340i, a car with a special connection to her.

Pilot surprises wife with her favourite BMW

Prachi had no idea what Tapesh had planned when she landed. Waiting outside the airport was a BMW 340i, which she has always loved because of its resemblance to the blue BMW 330i previously owned by her brother.

Her reaction made it clear that the surprise had landed well. Visibly excited after spotting the car, Prachi walked around it and checked it out from different angles before eventually getting behind the wheel herself.

She then drove home with Tapesh, turning what could have been a regular airport pick-up into a rather memorable end to her workday.

"Prachi had no idea I was going to come pick her up from the airport in a BMW 340i! She absolutely loves this car because it is very similar to what her brother owned, a blue BMW 330i! I think she liked the surprise," Tapesh wrote in the caption.

Watch the video here:

Internet loves the thoughtful surprise

The video struck a chord with social media users, with many finding the gesture both adorable and wholesome. Several viewers particularly liked that Tapesh had chosen a car with sentimental value for his wife rather than simply opting for an extravagant surprise.

"Her reaction says everything. Such a sweet and thoughtful surprise," one user commented.

"This is genuinely wholesome. Wishing you both many more happy moments like this," another wrote.

A third viewer said, "You can tell how much this car means to her. What a lovely way to surprise someone."

"That smile when she saw the car made my day. Absolutely adorable," read another reaction.

Others simply wished the couple happiness and said the light-hearted video had brightened their day.

In the end, it wasn't just the BMW that caught people's attention, but the thought behind choosing something that already held a special place in Prachi's heart.

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