Caught on camera: Grizzly bears fight it out

A video of two grizzly bears fighting on a British Columbia highway has gone viral.

Cari McGillivray, of Canadian origin, was on the Stewart Cassiar Highway when she came across the incredibly rare and amazing sight, as she puts it, of the grizzlies fighting.

The video shows the two bears growling at each other first and then pushing each other aggressively -- and fighting it out. It also shows a wolf observing the two.

The video ends with the bears running towards the camera.

"Don't normally post on here but thought I'd share this incredibly rare and amazing moment with all you guys of these grizzlies fighting! Keep a sharp eye out for the little wolf that is observing them in the distance!" wrote Cari McGillivray as she shared the video on Facebook.

Since shared online, the video has collected over 1.5 million views and generated thousands more reactions and shares on Facebook.