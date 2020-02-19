There's a superfan in Telangana who worships a 6-feet statue of Trump. No kidding

Trump will arrive on a two-day visit to India on February 24.

A die-hard fan of United States President Donald Trump has appealed to the Central government to fulfill his wish of meeting his idol during his upcoming India visit. Bussa Krishna belongs to Telangana, and has even installed a 6-feet statue of the US President near his house.

Due to his devotion to the POTUS, villagers have started referring to him affectionately as ''Trump'' Krishna.

"I want India-America relations to remain strong. Every Friday I fast for Trump's long life. I also carry his picture and pray to him before commencing any work. I wish to meet him, I request the government to make my dream come true," Bussa told ANI.

He added, "I also carry his picture and before any work, I pray to him. He is like a God to me that is the reason I had his statue built. It took almost a month and 15 labourers to build this statue."

The head of Bussa's village has also approved of his beliefs and urged the government to fulfill his dream of meeting the POTUS.

