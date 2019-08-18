Dancing cat wins millions of hearts on Internet, video goes viral

A video of a cat is going viral on the internet in which the little ball of fur is seen dancing to a classic song. Originally shared on video making app Tik Tok, a video has broken the internet in which a cat is seen performing on the song Mr. Sandman sung by The Chordettes in 1954. While the video is of just 12 second, the cat manages to impress the netizens with its cute antics and goofy eyes. In the viral video, the cat can be seen clapping its paws, swirling, and peering into the camera with loads of drama. Netizens were instantly in love with the dancing cat and flooded the internet with comments. One twitter user called it adorable, another said that the video is a masterpiece. Infact many internet users made similar videos with their pets and shared on the internet. Check out the video and the reactions here-

i am never deleting tik tok pic.twitter.com/pNsnjSEkLQ — lys | les and kyra day (@sohighmoon) August 16, 2019

hands down this is the best video i have ever seen in my entire life — abdullah (@abdullah__asf) August 17, 2019

k but what about this one of my pup pic.twitter.com/t4tZdBgh8x — liz (@driggsyy) August 17, 2019