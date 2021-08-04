4 years of JHMS: Fans take trip down memory lane as they share songs, scenes from Anushka-Shah Rukh starrer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER 4 years of JHMS: Fans take trip down memory lane as they share songs, scenes from Imtiaz Ali's film

Anushka Sharma-Shah Rukh Khan starrer Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal clocked four years today. Although the 2017 film didn't do well at the box office but surely the film won many hearts. To celebrate the milestone, netizens have been sharing their favourite songs, dialogues and even the scenes from the film on social media platforms. #4yearsofJHMS has become one of the top trends on Twitter.

Fans have been showering their love on Shah Rukh Khan for his performance in the film through heartfelt notes and picture collages.

Take a look at fans reactions:

Shah Rukh who is known for his wit and humour once trolled a fan who asked for the sequel of the film. The fan said, "Sir Jab Harry Met Sejal ka sequel kab aaraha hai ?? #AskSRK”. SRK replied, “Ha ha. Yahaan Twitter pe sab box office failures ka hi sequel kyon maang rahe hain???”

Earlier, talking about the film SRK told Telegraph India, "I let people down with Jab Harry Met Sejal, which was an utter flop. But I didn’t want to let anyone down; I just liked the fact that koi story nahin thi, sirf ek ring ke chakkar mein the two people (SRK’s Harry and Anushka Sharma’s Sejal) kheechey chale jaate hain… it was very organic, slice-of-life thi."