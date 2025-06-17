Zomato delivery agent's surprise birthday party moves hearts | Watch A Zomato delivery agent was surprised by a heartwarming celebration on his 40th birthday, showcasing the power of small gestures in bringing joy and recognition to the community.

New Delhi:

In a world that is otherwise tormented by the mad rush of day-to-day details, little moments of humanness may be all it will take to turn things around. A recent Instagram video that has gone viral perfectly captures this in an idyllic surprise birthday celebration arranged for a Zomato delivery executive. The endearing moment, imbued with real warmth and surprise delight, moved hearts on the web.

The video starts with the deliveryman arriving at his destination with no clue as to what was in store for him. When he removes his Zomato jacket, one of the group members jokingly identifies with his brand, and he can't resist laughing. This little 'did he know' marked the start of an experience he would never forget.

Blindfolded and escorted in by another group member, the delivery man naively asks if he will be treated to something special. His question is quickly answered in the best way possible. When the blindfold is lifted, he is welcomed to a "Happy Birthday" chant and a smile of hundreds of strangers cheering and applauding only for him.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The surprise, shock and generosity of the gesture pulled at the heartstrings of the delivery staff to tears. It was his birthday, his 40th year, and the thoughtfulness of this group made it even more remarkable. They provided him with cookies and best wishes, and it became a warm and memorable experience.

