Zebra survives crocodile's lethal attack, netizens amazed; watch viral video

Nature takes unexpected twists and turns at all times. A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a zebra fighting a battle with a crocodile after the latter attacked the former. The video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows an encounter between the crocodile and the zebra wherein the zebra can be seen struggling.

The video has garnered more than 15 million views and nearly 12K reshares. In the video, the crocodile can be seen attacking the zebra and it seems like the zebra has no chance to escape and it is to face its fate.

However, in a turn of events, the zebra can be seen fighting back and getting away from the grip of the crocodile. The zebra bit the crocodile's mouth which caused the predator to loosen its grip.

Following this, the zebra can be seen freeing itself and moving towards the banks of the river from where the animal finally escaped. The video was captioned, "That zebra bit the damn croc."

Check the video here:

Netizens were amazed to see the zebra freeing itself from the grip of the crocodile and surviving the attack. Several of them took to the comments section to share their views.

One of the users commented, "So relieved it got away in the end. I know it’s just nature, but it’s heartbreaking to watch an animal suffer."

Another user wrote, "That zebra made it out! This is why you never give up." A third user commented, "The will to survive is in every living thing."

One comment under the video reads, "Remember this zebra the next time you face overwhelming odds. Channel the zebra. Be the zebra."

