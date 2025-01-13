Bengaluru: Bride's mother cancels wedding after drunk groom creates chaos | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL The bride's mother cancels the wedding after the drunk groom creates chaos.

In Bengaluru, a wedding was cancelled when the bride's mother called off the ceremony due to the groom's drunken behaviour. Chaos began when the groom, heavily intoxicated, arrived at the wedding venue and started making a ruckus. As per reports, he threw off aarti thali when the rituals were being performed. The bride's mother, who was in charge of the wedding arrangements, decided to cancel the wedding on the spot. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

As per the News 18 report, the woman could be heard saying, “I trusted you all a lot, but you didn’t respect us. Honestly. I beg you with folded hands. If this is how things are now, what will happen to my daughter in the future?"

While sharing the video on Instagram, the page wrote, “A surprising incident from Bengaluru has left many in disbelief. On the wedding day, the groom and his friends, under the influence, caused disruption and behaved inappropriately. Their actions escalated to the extent that the wedding ceremony had to be called off. The bride’s mother, with great humility, requested the wedding party to leave."

Take a look at the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, people started praising the bride's mother. One user wrote, "Takes guts to stand up for your daughter when there are financial burdens and societal judgements to be considered due to a cancelled wedding. Few hours of discomfort and stress is better than ruining a precious human’s life."

Another one wrote, "Bride’s mom and bride need to be safeguarded for a few months. There will be repercussions for this trendsetter incident, misogyny and patriarchy left the chat."

The cancellation of the wedding seems a matter of disappointment and embarrassment for both families involved, but this would have been a good lesson for everyone.

