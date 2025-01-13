Viral photo of 'Reverse Vada Pav' confuses internet, check details

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Viral photo of 'Reverse Vada Pav' confuses internet.

A viral photo of a reverse vada pav has been creating confusion on the internet. The popular Indian street food, vada pav, is known for its deep-fried potato fritters sandwiched in a bun with spicy chutney and other toppings. In this photo, however, the bun is inside while the vada or potato fritter is outside, making it look like a weird version of a burger. The photo has triggered debates and discussions among netizens, with some feeling disgusted while others find it interesting. Despite it being against the original way of making a vada pav, many think it is a creative and innovative twist on an old dish. Now, though, without a doubt, it has caught people's attention with this viral photograph.

A viral image of a fried potato vada enclosed in a brioche bun that has been hollowed out is shown. What's even more unexpected? The cost of this strange invention is Rs 190.

Take a look at the viral post here:

The video has received over 2 lakh views and is still growing in popularity among internet users. Social media users are talking and wondering about this surprising turn to the beloved vada pav. Soon after viewing the message, the online community was unable to contain their opinions and quickly contributed to the comments section. While some users were astonished to see the cost of this strange dish, the bulk of users were perplexed by the concept behind the creation.

One of the users wrote, "The most unappetising thing I have seen," while another one wrote, "Masterchef influence!" The third user wrote, "Reversing all the progress our ancestors made in culinary arts."

Another user wrote, "What in the name of “vada pav” is this? Misal Pav is scared to the bones after looking at this creepy creature."

