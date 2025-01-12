Telangana's 'Drill Man' sets new record by inserting nails into his nose, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Telangana's 'Drill Man' insert nails into his nose

Kranthi Kumar Panikera, dubbed Drill Man, from Telangana, previously surprised the globe by setting a Guinness World Record (GWR) for halting 57 electric fan blades with his tongue. Kranthi has established yet another weird record. During his visit to Italy's Lo Show Dei Record in 2024, he astonished everyone by attempting to insert 22 nails into his nose using a hammer.

In a video published by GWR, Kranthi demonstrated his skill by pounding one nail after another into his nose and removing them before moving on to the next till he smashed the previous record. The video closes with Kranthi jumping with joy after receiving his new GWR certificate.

GWR shared the video on Instagram, writing, "Most nails inserted into the nose with a hammer in one minute, 22 by Kranthi Kumar Panikera, Drill Man." In the comments area, they warned, “Don’t try this at home. Performer Kranthi Kumar Panikera from Telangana, India, achieved four astonishing records when he appeared on Italy’s Lo Show Dei Record in 2024."

Take a look at the video here:

People swamped the comment section, expressing their shock and praising the man. An individual wrote, “How do you even discover this talent?” Another added, “This is deadly. I wouldn’t be doing this challenge."

A third posted, “I know it’s an old circus act, but I’m curious as to why he would still use a hammering doubt there is that much resistance.”

A user jokingly mentioned, “Record aisa banao ki todne ka sochne wale ki rooh kaanp jaaye. Achieve something so impressive and difficult that anyone who tries to beat it will feel their soul shivering."

One more wondered, “How does he not feel pain? He went from using his tongue to stop the fan blade to nailing his nose."

The Drill Man is notorious for more than just putting nails in his nose. He has also set a Guinness World Record by halting 57 electric fan blades with his tongue in one minute. Another outstanding performance is pulling a 1944 kg truck with a swallowed sword and extracting 17 objects from hot oil with his bare hands in one minute.

Previously, Burnaby Q. Orbax of New Brunswick, Canada, held the record for the most nails placed into their nose. In 2015, at the Buskers on the Bay Festival, he set a record by sticking 15 nails into his nose in 30 seconds.

