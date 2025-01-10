Mahakumbh: This 'Chai Wale Baba' turning dreams into reality, provides free IAS coaching to aspirants

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Chai Wale Baba aka Dinesh Swaroop Brahmachari

Kumbh Mela 2025: Every year, lakhs of candidates appear for the civil services exam to fulfil their dreams. Among them, only a few aspirants successfully qualify for the exam and secure prestigious posts in central government departments. For the preparation for the exam, the candidates require guidance from the experts. Due to this reason, many join the biggest institutions but some miss it due to lack of money. A tea seller in Uttar Pradesh has become a beacon of hope for aspirants preparing for the civil services exam. For the last 40 years, he has been providing free coaching classes to civil service aspirants. The tea seller Dinesh Swaroop Brahmachari is from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and is widely known as 'Chai Wala Baba. His unique approach to teaching has gained attention, as he has vowed to remain silent and abstain from food, surviving solely on ten cups of tea daily while guiding students through WhatsApp.

Provides free coaching through WhatsApp

The 'Chai Wala Baba', who is currently at Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, provides study material and answers students' questions through WhatsApp. Rajesh Singh, a civil service aspirant told ANI that he has been associated with Maharaj Ji for almost four to five years now, adding he guidance whenever they need it. "Language requires a medium, which can be written or oral, and no one calls it non-verbal. Guruji is silent, but we understand through his gestures and WhatsApp messages," he added.

Responds to questions

He further said that students write their queries or concerns to him and he also responds to them in written word. However, Singh clarified that the disciples don't believe that "written medium is the best, but it serves its purpose".

"Baba offers free coaching for civil service aspirants and provides study notes to students via WhatsApp. He also addresses their questions through the messaging platform. When asked, Baba writes that his goal is to educate students and help them become officers. On the subject of his silence, he explains that it helps accumulate energy, which he uses for the welfare of the world," Singh told ANI.