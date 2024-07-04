Video: Youth grooves to 'Naacho-Naacho' inside Delhi Metro coach, internet reacts

Follow us on Image Source : @LAUGHWITHSACHIN Youth performs dance on 'naacho naacho' inside Delhi Metro coach.

As much as for commuting, the national capital's one of the safest and most convenient modes of travel, the Delhi Metro has often witnessed people indulging in unique ways to grab attention, become famous or viral. In another such instance, a youth grabbed the commuters' attention after he performed a short dance to the popular song 'Naacho Naacho' inside a Delhi metro coach.

The youth's act, which is now viral on social media, opens up with the boy making moves on the song 'Naacho-Naacho'. During the brief act, the boy grooves to the song, takes a quick exit and re-entry inside the coach when the train stops at the station and continues dancing.

The youth's dance act has received mixed reactions on social media. Many users appreciated and lauded the confidence of the teenager for performing the act in front of the crowd while some raised their objection to the act.

The viral video has so far garnered over 14 million views and more than 951,868 likes. The clip has been shared on the Instagram handle having the username 'laughwithsachin'. This is not the only dance video in which the youth is seen performing acts in public and has shared various others on his Instagram profile where he is dancing at public places.

The Delhi Metro has time and again advised commuters not to perform such viral acts onboard trains and stations.

