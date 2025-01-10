Woman sings 'Aaj Ki Raat' while playing harmonium, son adorably dances in background | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL A woman sings 'Aaj Ki Raat' while playing the harmonium.

Every day something or the other goes viral on social media platforms. You can see Instagram, Facebook or any other platform, and you will find something new going viral everywhere. The work of some pages and accounts on social media is to find and post all the strange and good things in the world. Whenever you go on social media, several posts come on your feed. Right now a video is going viral that you will like. Let us tell you about that video.

What is shown in the viral video?

All of you must have seen the movie 'Stree 2'. Now that you have seen that movie, there is a Tamannaah Bhatia chartbuster in it that you must have heard and also, seen the video, the title of the song is 'Aaj Ki Raat'. Many people made their videos dancing on this song which also went viral. But now such a video is going viral in which both the song and the dance are visible. In the video, a woman is singing this song in her voice while playing the harmonium. The woman's voice is very melodious. Her son, who is very young and standing in the background, is doing the dance steps of this song. At one point, the woman even starts laughing, pauses the song and starts laughing again.

The video you just saw has been posted on the X platform from an account named @Prof_Cheems. While posting the video, the caption reads, "We have competitors." Till now, the video has been viewed by more than 1 lakh 92 thousand people. After watching the video, a user commented and wrote - "Very cute child." Another user wrote - "Very good performance, friend, very calibrated voice." Another user wrote - "Brother, who is the competitor, mother or son."

