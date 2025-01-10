'Bhaiya lighter hai?', video of man asking paraglider for lighter goes viral, watch his hilarious reaction

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Video of man asking paraglider for lighter goes viral

A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a man asking a paraglider for a lighter. "Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai." This famous dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan's film Om Shanti Om holds true for this man as well.

The video starts with a beautiful view of Goa with the caption "Imagine forgetting a lighter here". The video then shows a paraglider flying from a distance to the said place and then the man goes on to ask him if he has a lighter. He says, "Bhaiya, lighter hai?"

The paraglider then flies down. Meanwhile, the people on the ground can be heard laughing and cheering. The paraglider then gives the lighter to the man and flies back.

While flying back, the paraglider asks the man to return the lighter when he comes back. In the video, he can be heard saying "wapas de dena."

The video has garnered more than 11.2 million views with 1.3 million shares and likes. Netizens also took to the comments section to share their views.

A pinned comment says, "People are not going to believe but he came back and we returned the lighter."

One of the users wrote, "He didn't even drop, he gave him in his hand! Pure skill and heart!!" Another comment under the video reads, "blinkit is getting crazier day by day."

A third comment read, "Bro could have easily thrown it but he has to flex his getting down skills." One user wrote, "Missed opportunity to use hymn for the weekend by Coldplay. the lyrics legit say 'oh angel sent from up above'."

Another comment reads, "LIGHTER AIRDROP." A user wrote, "Premium subscription of zepto."

