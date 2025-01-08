Viral video of Bharatanatyam dancers performing on ROSÉ & Bruno Mars' APT will amaze you | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Bharatanatyam dancers perform on APT | Watch

A lot of videos go viral on the internet for the wrong reason but not all of them. A recent video has gone viral which shows Bharatnatyam dancers performing on ROSÉ & Bruno Mars' song APT. The video has gone viral on the internet and has garnered more than 5 million views.

The video was shared by Mohana who is a choreographer. In the video, six dancers perform traditional Bharatnatyam-style dance on the hit track. All of the six girls can be seen donning outfits and jewellery that are worn during Bharatnatyam performances. Also, the makeup and hair were done in the traditional way.

The unique combination has amused the internet. The video was captioned, "Our Version".

Watch the video:

The video has received more than 174K likes and several users have also taken to the comments section to share their views.

One of the users wrote, "Winner of this trend." Another comment reads, "So beautiful the indian dance useig a western song cool." A third user commented, "This is the best version I have seen until now.."

A fourth comment under the video reads, "very good coordination, indian dance movement are the most suitable for that song n very unique."

One of the comments read, "Awesome... beautiful dance..I loved it." Another user wrote, "Indian version can beat the whole world."

"This was absolutely apt. Never seen such choreography before – it’s perfection from every angle," wrote one user.

