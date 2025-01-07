Viral Video of Usha Uthup flaunting her Kanjivaram sneakers left netizens impressed | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Usha Uthup flaunts her Kanjivaram sneakers in a viral video.

If any singer in India is known for pop, classical, and jazz, then the name of Usha Uthup comes first. The legendary playback singer has millions of fans due to her strong voice and musical rhythm. Not only Usha Uthup's bindi, and her sarees but also her Kanjeevaram sneakers are much talked about. The reason is that she gets her sneakers specially made from the fabric of her saree.

The famous singer recently showed off her Kanjivaram sneakers in a video that Red FM posted to Instagram. She described how she switched to comfy shoes, giving up stilettos entirely and prioritizing comfort over all else.

In the video, Usha Uthup can be seen flaunting her three different types of Kanjivaram sneakers, all of which look extremely elegant and perfect for sarees. She said, “I come from a very middle-class family, and for us, fashion is consistency, constancy, and above all, comfort."

According to Uthup, her cobblers would make the magic from scratch using her shoes and Kanjivaram sarees. The singer added that she presented the entire initiative to the Indian president, sharing her ideas about helping the cobblers.

The famous singer, who is well-known for her lively demeanour and distinctive voice, stated at the end of the video that anyone who sees someone wearing these sneakers at an airport should know right away where the concept originated.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, people started commenting on the post. One user wrote, "Style icon in every way!" while another wrote, "That beige one is good." The third user wrote, "One of the coolest most distinctive personalities ever."

Another fan of hers praised her fashion sense and wrote, "Your fashion/ styling is classy and a world apart. You are so elegant and the way you carry yourself sets you apart. Love you ma'am."

ALSO READ: 'Earn, save, spend and repeat': Travel influencer spends Rs 50 lakh in 2024, netizens asks ‘source of income'