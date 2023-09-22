Daring Act! Woman's snake-rescuing skills with bare hands leave netizens stunned | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Woman rescues snake with bare hands

The internet is a treasure trove of funny and amazing videos that often leave people in splits or awestruck. One such video is making rounds on social media which has left people shocked. In a world where people are often afraid of snakes, a brave woman has garnered attention on social media with her incredible snake-handling skills.

In a viral video on Instagram, the woman is seen showcasing her unbelievable snake-handling skills that have left netizens in awe. The video is from of a store, where a large snake was found. It is when the fearless woman intervenes to save the reptile, armed with resolve and composure. In the video, the woman is seen skillfully and calmly moving the snake from the store. As they watch the risky rescue effort, onlookers are astounded and enthralled, holding their breath in anticipation.

Netizens praise woman's bravery

Meanwhile, netizens praised the woman for her bravery with admiration for her daring act. However, several people couldn't help but feel concerned when they saw the elusive snake hiding covertly among the store's inventory.

Since being shared on Instagram on September 12, the video has garnered over 5.4 lakh views and a number of comments. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "A perfectly executed rescue, sister (sic)." "What a magnificent creature," wrote another. "I'd be exhilarated! I have a deep appreciation for snakes (sic)," expressed a third.

15-foot-long king cobra found in car

Earlier in May this year, Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer renowned for sharing captivating wildlife content, shared a bone-chilling video of a King Cobra rescue, which unfolded under the concealment of a car. In the video, a colossal King Cobra measuring approximately 15-feet in length is skillfully captured by a trained snake catcher wielding a pointed pole. With finesse and expertise, he secures the massive serpent and directs it towards a long bag. Following the procedure, the snake is released back into its natural habitat, deep within the forest.

