Who is Zain Nadella? All about Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son who died at 26

Satya Narayana Nadella, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Microsoft lost his son Zain Nadella. The news was shared by tech giant Microsoft Corporation. The software maker told its executive staff in an email that Zain passed away on Monday morning. The message asked executives to hold the family in their thoughts and prayers while giving them space to grieve privately, the report said.

Who is Zain Nadella?

Zain Nadella is the son of CEO Satya Nadella and his wife Anu Nadella. He was 26 years old and was born with cerebral palsy. A congenital disorder of movement, muscle tone or posture.

What is cerebral palsy? Know all about this medical condition

When Satya NAdella opened up about Zain's birth and his rare condition

In October 2017, the CEO opened up about the birth of his son in a blogpost. The CEO mentioned that Zain was born at 11:29 p.m. on August 13, 1996, all of three pounds and he did not cry. "One night, during the thirty-sixth week of her pregnancy, Anu noticed that the baby was not moving as much as she was accustomed to. So we went to the emergency room of a local hospital in Bellevue," Nadella had said in the post.

"We thought it would be just a routine checkup, little more than new parent anxiety. In fact, I distinctly remember feeling annoyed by the wait times we experienced in the emergency room. But upon examination, the doctors were alarmed enough to order an emergency cesarean section," he added.

"Zain was transported from the hospital in Bellevue across Lake Washington to Seattle Children's Hospital with its state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Anu began her recovery from the difficult birth. I spent the night with her in the hospital and immediately went to see Zain the next morning. Little did I know then how profoundly our lives would change," Nadella said.

"Over the course of the next couple of years, we learned more about the damage caused by in utero asphyxiation, and how Zain would require a wheelchair and be reliant on us because of severe cerebral palsy. I was devastated. But mostly I was sad for how things turned out for me and Anu," he added.

Zain Nadella Endowed Chair

Last year, the Children’s Hospital, where Satya Nadella's son received most of his treatment, joined with the Nadellas to establish the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences, as part of Seattle Children’s Center for Integrative Brain Research.

According to Geekwire.com, as the news of Zain's sad demise surfaced, Jeff Sperring, CEO of Seattle Children’s Hospital in a message distributed to Microsoft’s executive team by Kathleen Hogan, the company’s chief people officer wrote, "Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him.”

-- with IANS inputs