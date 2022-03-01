Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son Zain, 26, dies of cerebral palsy: What is this medical condition?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@URSVAMSISHEKAR Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son Zain Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Narayan Nadella's son, Zain Nadella who was born with cerebral palsy, has died on Monday morning at the age of 26. He was born at 11:29 p.m. on August 13, 1996, and his father had revealed that he was all of three pounds and did not cry. Satya Nadella further revealed that his and his wife's lives changed after the birth of Zain. He was born with severe cerebral palsy and would require a wheelchair and be reliant on them. Cerebral palsy is a very serious medical condition about which not many people know.

What is Cerebral palsy?

Cerebral palsy is a non-progressing motor impairment that begins in early childhood. It has widely been viewed as the result of oxygen deprivation during birth or other birth-related factors such as prematurity. While this is true for many children, new research from Boston Children's Hospital found that as many as 1 in 4 had an underlying genetic condition.

Cerebral palsy: Symptoms and main causes

The symptoms and signs of Cerebral palsy are seen during the infancy and preschool years. Those who suffer from this medical condition witness difficulty in swallowing and commonly have an eye muscle imbalance. They cannot focus on the same object and can also have a reduced range of motion due to the stiffness of muscles. People with Cerebral palsy also witness tremors or jerky involuntary movements, difficulty in walking and lack of balance.

While some of the people suffering from Cerebral palsy can walk, others need assistance.

Cerebral palsy: Treatment

While long term treatment can aid in this medical condition, there is no cure for Cerebral palsy. However, physical therapy, speech and language therapy, drugs and sometimes surgery are advised by the doctors in different cases.