Who is Reena Rai? All about Deep Sidhu's girlfriend who was with him during fatal accident

Punjabi actor turned activist Deep Sidhu died during a tragic road accident on Tuesday. Reportedly, he was accompanied by his girlfriend Reena Rai during the fatal accident. The 37-year-old actor was said to be travelling from Delhi to Punjab when the incident occurred near Pipli toll plaza in Kharkhoda. Deep's car hit a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana's Sonipat district. According to the police, Sidhu had sustained serious head injuries in the accident. "A female friend accompanying him was taken to a hospital where her condition was stable," the police told the news agency.

Soon after the news of his demise surfaced on the Internet, pictures of Deep and his girlfriend Reena Rai went viral on social media. A day before his death, Reena had shared a picture with Deep as they celebrated Valentine's Day together. She had shared the post on her Instagram account. As the photo is doing rounds on the Internet, many are wondering who is Reena Rai.

As per media reports, Reena Rai is a US based actress. She was also Sidhu’s co-star in the Punjabi film Rang Panjab. In her Instagram bio, she has mentioned winning Miss South Asia 2014. Reena has also shared that her upcoming film is titled Desi starring the late actor.

Last year, Deep had taken to Instagram to express his love for Reena. Posting a romantic picture, the late actor wrote, "You stood by when the whole world was against, protected me, held my respect, gave me strength, prayed for my cause and freedom but what truly has touched my heart and soul when you paused your life for me, you being there means a lot for me, your love and support is beyond any description, you are beyond my words and i truly feel blessed to have soul like you in my life, I just wanna say I love you (sic)."

Reena often shared gym pictures and photos from her film shoots on Instagram. Take a look:

for the unversed, actor and activist Deep Sidhu was accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year. He was arrested on February 9, 2021, in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three agriculture laws. He was in jail for over two months before being released on bail.