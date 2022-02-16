Deep Sidhu's last pic with girlfriend Reena Rai goes viral; couple celebrated Valentine's Day before his death

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REENA RAI Deep Sidhu, Reena Rai

Highlights Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu died in a tragic road accident

A day before his death, Deep Sidhu was with his girlfriend Reena Rai

The couple was celebrating Valentine's Day

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu died in a tragic road accident on Tuesday. The 38-year-old actor who was active in the farmers' protest against the three now repealed Central farm laws, died in a road accident near Delhi. Reportedly he was accompanied by his girlfriend Reena Rai. The couple was celebrating Valentine's Day a day before the fatal incident. Reena had also shared a picture of them on her Instagram account. It is the last photo of Deep Sidhu before the accident.

In the pic, which has now gone viral on social media, Deep and Reena and seen posing for a mirror selfie as they seemingly head out for Valentine's Day celebration. "Happy Valentine's Day," Reena wrote over the selfie. While Reena is seen wearing a bodycon dress, Deep poses beside her in blue denim jeans and a jacket. Take a look at the photo:

The couple often posted pictures with each other on social media.

The accident took place on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway that bypasses the national capital. Sidhu was going from Delhi to Bathinda in Punjab when the car in which he was travelling rammed into a trailer truck at 9.30 p.m., the police said. His woman co-driver escaped in the accident. According to the police, Sidhu had sustained serious head injuries in the accident. TV visuals showed the white SUV badly damaged on the driver's side after it rammed into the stationary truck. Sidhu was declared brought dead at the Kharkhoda hospital in Haryana's Sonipat district.

Born in 1984 in Punjab's Muktsar district, Sidhu, who was associated with the agitation against the three contentious farm laws, studied law. His first Punjabi movie, 'Ramta Jogi', was released in 2015. His second movie, 'Jora Das Numbria', which released in 2018, was hit.

Deep had also been named in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on Republic Day last year. He was in jail for over two months before being released on bail.