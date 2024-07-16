‘What a landing’: Prithvi Ambani's adorable fall steals the show, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : X Prithvi Ambani's adorable fall steals the show

Mukesh Ambani’s grandson, Prithvi Ambani, captured hearts at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding reception with his adorable antics. The young son of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, dressed in a sherwani, became the event's highlight after a minor fall. Prithvi quickly recovered, charming everyone with his resilience.

In a video that has gone viral, Prithvi was invited to the stage by his grandmother, Nita Ambani, as the Ambani family greeted the media. As he eagerly ran towards the stage, he slipped but promptly picked himself up, adjusted his outfit, and continued as if nothing had happened. His swift recovery and composure endeared him to the audience and viewers online. When handed the microphone, Prithvi greeted everyone with a sweet “Jai Shree Krishna,” further enhancing his endearing presence.

An account named Piku on X (formerly Twitter) has posted the video on the social networking site with a caption that reads, “Wow what a landing... Chalo koi to nikla humhre jesa inki family me (at least there’s someone like us in their family).”

Watch the adorable video:

Since being shared, the post has garnered 429.9K views and 4K likes. Many people have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to the adorable video. One user commented “This is so nice to see…Ambani’s managing their kids and not that aaya’s are running behind them.” Another user joked by writing, “Mujhe laga ye sab harkate sirf gareebo k bacche karte hai shaadi me {i thought only poor kids act like this in wedding). A third user wrote, “Children are the purest manifestation of love and divinity in the world.” “Very very nice cute Prithvi,” a fourth user reacted.

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, married Radhika Merchant in an extravagant wedding celebration. The festivities commenced on July 12 with the 'Shubh Vivah' ceremony and concluded on July 14 with the 'Mangal Utsav.' The family also organized an extended sangeet event, featuring a performance by Justin Bieber.

ALSO READ: Man drapes buffalo in 10kg gold after mistaking it for a cow, internet says 'It's golden paint'