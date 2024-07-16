Man drapes buffalo in 10kg gold after mistaking it for a cow, internet says 'It's golden paint'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTAGRAM A man drapes buffalo in 10kg gold after mistaking it for a cow.

In a world where social media reigns supreme, it seems like nothing goes unnoticed. Every day, we are bombarded with stories, images, and videos that capture our attention and elicit a range of emotions. But not all stories are created equal. Some make us laugh, some make us cry, and some make us question our perceptions. This was the case when a man recently made headlines for draping a buffalo in 10kg of gold, all because he mistook it for a cow.

Yes, you read that right. A buffalo, a large and majestic creature was mistaken for a cow and adorned with 10kg of gold. And as expected, the internet had a lot to say about it.

The video quickly went viral and received mixed reactions from people all over the world. Some were amused by the man's mistake and found it comical, while others were enraged by the blatant display of wealth and questioned the man's values.

Instagram user Muhammad Danish Yaqoob shared a video of a man draping a costly gold chain around his buffalo.

A buffalo is seen sitting on the ground in the first scene of the video, with two guys encircling it. One of them opens a red box, extracts a 10 kg gold necklace, and wraps it around the buffalo's neck. One of them ties the chain around the cattle as the film concludes.

While sharing the video, Yaqoob wrote, "Mashallah 10kg gold chain for cow. Kitne ki ho gi? (Mashallah 10kg gold chain for cow. How much does it cost?)

Take a look at the video here:

The post had been shared on June 10. It has gained approximately six million views to date from the time it has been posted. The post also has garnered a lot of comments and likes.

One Instagram user wrote, "It's golden paint," while another one wrote, "It's not cow, it's buffalo."

