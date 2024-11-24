WATCH: 'It's a Parle-G Biryani', foodies cannot digest this bizarre combination; Internet amazed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM WATCH: 'It's a Parle-G Biryani', foodies cannot digest

Biryani means a lot to non-vegetarians. People eat biryani with great fondness. A lot of hard work is required to make it tasty. It is said that to make a good biryani, spices should be added in a very good way. But imagine what will happen to the people who eat it if someone starts messing with this biryani. People will be heartbroken. A woman did something similar when she did a strange experiment with biryani. When the woman's video went viral on social media, biryani lovers got furious and started abusing her.

Woman made Parle-G biryani

The woman made biryani by adding Parle-G biscuits and served it to her friends. In the video, it can be seen that the woman is standing ready to serve biryani made from Parle-G biscuits. A big pot is kept in front of the woman, in which Parle-G biscuits and some of its packets are seen lying along with the biryani. The woman is telling in the video that she has ground and mixed Parle-G biscuits in the spices of the biryani. Some of her friends are also sitting behind the woman, who is very eager to eat that biryani.

Watch the video here:

The name of the woman who prepared this biryani is Heena Kausar. She shared this video from her Instagram account @creamycreationsbyhkr11. Which has been viewed by more than 1 crore people so far. After this video of biryani surfaced, people got angry and reacted by scolding the woman.

Swiggy Instamart reacted

One user commented on the video and wrote - "The next pandemic will come because of this." Another wrote, "A case should be registered against this woman for this." Swiggy Instamart also reacted to the video and commented funnily. Swiggy Instamart wrote, "Seeing this, the respect for cardamom in biryani has increased today."

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bear hops into the parked car, takes driver's seat; internet says 'that's his car now'