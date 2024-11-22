WATCH: Bear hops into the parked car, takes driver's seat; internet says 'that's his car now'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM WATCH: Bear hops into the parked car

There is not a single day on social media platforms when a video is not seen going viral. If you are active on social media sites, then you must know that every day you get to see all kinds of videos on social media. It is very common for videos of fights, jugaad, dance, and reels to go viral on social media. Apart from these, sometimes videos of some animals also go viral on social media, like a video of a bear is going viral right now.

In the video that is going viral right now, it is seen that some cars are parked in a line and a bear has also come to the same place. A man among the people whose cars are parked is making a video of this. The bear is trying to open the door of a person's car but it is locked so it cannot open. After this, he goes to the car behind him and its door opens. Immediately after the car door opens, he goes inside and sits in it.

Watch the viral video here:

The observers who videotaped the scenario were left in splits and burst out laughing, yelling, "Hey, hey, that's my car!" A caption on the video read, "The way he smiled, hopped in, and quickly shut the door—he's done this before." After being shared, the video clip has received over 25 million views and counting.

This video clip piqued the interest of several users on the internet, eliciting curiosity and enjoyment in the comments.

Many viewers thought the video clip was funny and added a laughing emoji in the comments area. "How elitist do you have to be to yell "That's my Mercedes" instead of "That's my car?" one Instagram user said. Someone: Did you get the beer?- Yeah got a huge Bear," wrote another user.

On the other side, a user requested part two of the video. "I’m going to need part two when or if it gets out," the user commented. Because of their unpredictable nature, animal films frequently draw many viewers when they go viral on social media sites. The video of this bear has wowed viewers.

