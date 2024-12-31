WATCH: Ants build bridge to cross water, netizens call them 'civil engineers of the insect world'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL WATCH: Ants build bridge to cross water

Ants are one of the insects that are very small and there are more than 12,000 different species of this insect all over the world. Ants are known for their abilities and are extremely fascinating for scientists. A recent video that has now gone viral shows how ants made a bridge over a water body to cross it.

The video which has now garnered more than 607K views shows how innumerable ants made a bridge across a flowing water body. The camera then zooms in to show the ants moving towards the bridge and using it cross the water boy safely.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared by X (formerly Twitter) user, Nature is Amazing. More than 6.8K people have liked the video and several of them took to the comments section to share their views on the video. The person shooting the video says "To me, this is the seventh and eighth wonder of the world."

The video goes on to show that it is not just one straight line but there are crossings and intersections wherein the ants move in different directions. The video was captioned, "Ants build a bridge to cross water."

Netizens were left amused after watching the video and several of them took to the comments section to share their thoughts. One of the comments read, "If only we would all be so dedicated to working together to accomplish our goals!"

Another user wrote, "Did you know? In some cultures, ants were used to stitch wounds. Army or leaf-cutter ants would hold the skin together, putting their mouth to the wound and wait for them to bite down. The body would be removed, the head left."

A third user commented, "ants are more social than humans. they work for the collectively greater good for their colony." Another comment reads, "It's pretty cool that ants can lift up to 50 times their body weight. They strong strong."

Another user commented, "That’s crazy! I never heard of such a thing. That seems like pretty high level problem solving abilities mixed with super cohesive teamwork."

