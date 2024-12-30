Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Bubble wrap dress, jacket go viral, netizens call it 'Balenciaga of Belarus'

Fashion trends are ever evolving and there's always a new fashion trend on the block. Brands and design houses come up with designs that take over the internet. Recently, a Belarusian retailer shared pictures of bubble wrap outfits and netizens were quick to share their views.

ZNWR a brand which is also known as the 'Balenciaga of Belarus' dropped photos and videos of the collection which featured a jacket and a dress. The video which has now gone viral has garnered more than 378K views and more than 21K likes.

Sharing a video, the brand wrote, "This New Year, we created a paired look from bubble film so that among the variety of velvet and satin on New Year's Eve, those who need to be out of the general context and thereby form a new one could recreate their state in clothes."

Check out the video:

The caption further reads, "Pure and beautiful, with the ability to playfully burst each other, moderately shocking and open - our he and she on New Year's Eve from ZNWR."

These outfits first went viral when a woman shared a video of the bubble wrap dress on TikTok which she captioned, "Girls, if you’re looking for a dress, here you go."

The dress and the jacket have large, bubble-filled panels that add to the design element of the dress. The TikTok user also showed the zipper and price tag of the dress which read 280 Belarussian rubles (S$116 or approximately Rs. 7,200).

Several users took to the comments section to share their views. One of them said, "Great shot!!" Another wrote, "This is art."

A third user took a humourous dig at the pieces and wrote, "I get half of the parcels in such bubbles."

