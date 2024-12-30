WATCH | Kerala man turns Ambassador car, Bajaj scooter, other automobile parts into home decor

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kerala man turns Ambassador car, Bajaj scooter, other automobile parts into home decor

Home is a place that is reflective of one's personality. Every decor, wall and corner of a house showcases an individual's taste. Priyam Saraswat is an Instagram influencer who shares unique houses and the story behind these houses. In one of his latest videos, Saraswat shares a house that's decorated with automobile parts.

The video which has now gone viral has garnered more than 42 million views with over 3.8 million likes and 13.2K comments. The caption of the video reads, "House of a Riding enthusiast in Kerala, India".

The first thing that catches the eye of Saraswat is a unique seating space that's made using an Ambassador car. Then they go on to explore other parts of the house. Several unique decor items in the house are made of automobile parts. One of them is a light made using the handle of a Bajaj scooter. Another one that catches the eye is a sofa using a scooter.

There's also a watch in the house that's made using the pressure plate of a Swift car. Another quirky decor in the house is a table which has glass on the top and beneath it, you can see scrap parts such as nut boult, spanners and screws among others.

You can also see a very unique wash basin in the house. While is wash basin made of a tyre, the tap is made of a petrol pump nozzle.

Netizens were amused by the house tour. One of them commented, "I must say, till now this is the best home shown among all. It's not just innovative, it has been created with so much of a dream, passion, zeal and tremendous hardwork. Priyam, you also deserve a dam good pat on your back."

A second user wrote, "Lovely, More than house its his passion that inspires." Another user commented, "This is so unique and what an inspirational story,"

A fourth user commented, "This home is wholesome. This story is about you don't need more money to build house but with passion and love you can make home like this."

