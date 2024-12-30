'Manali koi bhi mat anna': Internet user warns tourists as over 2000 vehicles got stuck due to heavy snowfall

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Internet user warns tourists to go to Manali

As severe snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Manali and Solang Valley regions strands over 1,800 automobiles on the road, a social media user stuck in traffic warns other visitors not to visit the mountains during this time.

On Instagram, a user named Chlucky Tyagi posted a video of the traffic jam on the Solang Valley-Atal Tunnel road, advising anybody planning a vacation in Manali or Solang Valley, saying: "Koi bhi mat aana! (Do not come!)"

In a video posted on Saturday, December 28, he stated that additional snowfall is forecast over the next three to four days, which will certainly worsen road conditions. The video, shot in the dark, depicted a line of cars stopped on a snow-covered road.

Tyagi explained that he, too, had been stuck on the road since 10 a.m. and was unsure when or how they would be able to escape. He further mentioned that an SDM's (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) vehicle was stalled in traffic.

Himachal Police claimed they rescued numerous vehicles and travelers who had become stranded on the road due to heavy snowfall warnings.

Speaking to ANI, Manali DSP KD Sharma said a rescue effort was begun after over 2,000 vehicles became stopped between Solang Valley and Atal Tunnel owing to inclement weather. He stated that almost 1,800 vehicles had been safely removed, with approximately 200 still trapped.

Kashmir Weather Update

Shimla and the upper districts of Himachal Pradesh have been dealing with unrelenting heavy rain and snowfall for the past two days, causing landslides and substantial disruptions in daily life. The state's meteorological department predicts mild to moderate snowfall in the state's mid- and high hills on December 27-29.

It also predicted that light rain would fall in the state's plains and low hills over the period. It said the weather will be dry over the state on December 30 and 31, with light snowfall and rain continuing in the mid-and high highlands on January 1.

ALSO READ: 'Harry Didi flew on a broomstick', woman dressed as a witch paraglides with broomstick | Watch viral video