'Harry Didi flew on a broomstick', woman dressed as a witch paraglides with broomstick | Watch viral video

Every day there's a new video that goes viral, some for good reasons and others for not-so-good reasons. A recent video that has gone viral features a woman dressed as a witch riding a broomstick while paragliding. Wandi Wang who is a skilled paraglider shared a video of herself paragliding dressed as a witch.

Wang's Instagram username is flyhellodidi and is popularly known as 'Hello Didi'. The video which has now garnered more than 24k views is captioned, "Harry Didi flew on a broomstick".

In the video, she says, "Today, I’m going to make all the ski resort pros look up to me. I know skiing. I can’t beat them, but I can reduce dimensionality. Hahaha, I’ll just fly right down!"

The witch persona was a homage to the witches and wizards and drew inspiration from Harry Potter.

Netizens were amused by the video and several of them took to the comments section to share their views. One of them wrote, "I hope that cat holds on tight because he's not wearing a harness."

Another one wrote, "I love your Didi I one day wish to share a flight with you." A third user wrote, "You're the coolest."

A fourth commented, " I thought it's another redbull performance at first." One user wrote, "Coolest thing ever." One of the netizens wrote, "Witches have taken flight, sowing their protective spells on the grateful people below."

Wang had earlier shared another video dressed as a witch which garnered more than 17 million views. The video was captioned, "The real witch is here". One of the comments in the video reads, "If only they made the parachute transparent." Another user commented, "Casually living out everyone's childhood dream." A third comment reads, This really reframes the feat of skydiving for me. If I had a witch outfit and broom I might actually be good with it."

