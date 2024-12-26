Woman ditches Christmas tree, converts her hair into one | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Woman ditches Christmas tree, converts her hair into one

Christmas is a festival that is celebrated with a lot of joy and pomp. People decorate Christmas trees with garlands which include tinsel, beads, ribbons or lights which are hung from the tree or draped around it. However, a beauty influencer, Tanya Singh took her Christmas celebrations a step further. Instead of decorating a Christmas tree, she converted her hair into a decorated Christmas tree.

The video which has now gone viral on Instagram has crossed 11 million views. To turn her hair into a Christmas tree, Singh starts by attaching an empty bottle to her head which she uses as a base. Then, she begins to wrap her hair around the bottle which then forms the shape of a cone, similar to the shape of a Christmas tree.

After forming the base of the Christmas tree, she adds braids which imitate the texture of the tree. She then goes on to decorate the tree with lights, stars, beads, bows, balls and more. The caption of the video reads, "It was so much fun."

Netizens were amused by the transformation. They shared their opinions in the comments sections. One user said, "Amazing! But I can only imagine how long it must have taken to shoot this."

Another user wrote, "Oh God, I didn’t expect you to pull this off, but it looks incredible." A third user commented, "The efforts taken to make this video deserves. And it looks soooo good."

One of the comments under the video reads, "Santa called, he wants his Christmas tree back!" Another user wrote, "Didi is casually calling all of us takli (bald)."

A user in the comments wrote, "“Didi green hair colour karva leti aur badhiya lagta (You should’ve gone for green hair colour, it would’ve looked even better)."

While Christmas holds religious sentiments, it is also a festival that can be celebrated in unique ways. It is also a festival for giving gifts to children. While parents make sure that their kids have the best gifts, not every child is that fortunate. Hence, to celebrate Christmas this year, a Delhi man dressed as Santa Claus provided gifts to underprivileged children.

ALSO READ: Delivery executive dressed as Santa offers food to underprivileged kids | Watch here