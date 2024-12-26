Delivery executive dressed as Santa offers food to underprivileged kids | Watch here

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Delivery executive dressed as Santa offers food to underprivileged kids

Christmas is a festival that is celebrated by people across the globe. It also marks the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. It is celebrated on December 25. Friends and families come together to celebrate the festival.

Several traditions are followed on Christmas. From decorating the Christmas Tree to sending a letter to Santa, baking and more, the list can be endless. One of the traditions of Christmas is giving gifts to children.

According to legends, on Christmas Eve Santa travelled all over the world on a sleigh pulled by reindeer and delivered toys to each child's house. To keep the tradition alive, parents give gifts to their children. While the parents make sure that their kids have the best gifts, not every child is that fortunate.

There are plenty of underprivileged children who probably don't know about the tradition. Hence, to make the gifting tradition a reality for such kids, a Delhi man dressed as Santa Claus provided gifts to the poor kids.

In a video shared on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), a man can be seen dressed as Santa Claus. The man is seen riding a bike with a food box that's attached at the back of the vehicle. The man then gives the packaged foods to these kids which eventually makes them happy.

The video was shared by the food delivery brand Magicpin which has now gained more than 104K views. Several users took to X to comment on the video. One user said, "दिल्ली में Santa". Another user wrote, "Santa on a Bullet? Now that’s the kind of Delhi swag we’re here for!"

A third user wrote, "Santa in Delhi is ‘Santa-ing’. This is the true Merry Christmas." "Nice.. I think one should definitely watch this amazing video," commented a fourth user.

Christmas is a festival of joy and children enjoy the festival. However, several kids don't get to enjoy the festival because they are not as privileged as others. To make the festival happy and joyous for everyone, such acts can be the best way.

ALSO READ: Sunita Williams, other astronauts celebrate Christmas in space, spark social media buzz | VIDEO