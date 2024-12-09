Viral video of US man reading book with giant anaconda on bed leaves internet speechless | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL A US man reading ba ook with a giant anaconda on the bed in a viral video.

We often get to see shocking videos on social media. Recently we spotted one such shocking and dangerous video in which a man is resting and reading a book on the bed with a giant anaconda. The man is from America and his name is Mike Holston. Mike is a reptile and animal lover. He keeps posting videos of dangerous snakes and animals on social media every day.

A man lying with a giant anaconda snake on his bed

In this viral video, Mike can be seen sleeping with a giant anaconda snake on his bed. His dog is also lying on the bed with Mike. Who is resting without any fear? At the same time, the anaconda snake is sitting near Mike Holston's head and Mike is seen showing it the photos given in the book. Seeing the video, it seems as if there is no atmosphere of fear between these three.

Earlier also Mike had shared another video of himself with the same anaconda snake. In which he was seen giving princess treatment to that snake. He was in the bathtub with the snake and both were bathing together.

Mike has shared all these videos from his Instagram account @therealtarzann. Each of his videos has been viewed by millions of people and liked by thousands. People also know Mike Holston as Real Tarzan. Mike keeps sharing his dangerous clips with dangerous creatures every day.

ALSO READ: Animal or human, courtesy is important! Woman showing monkey exit at Singapore airport goes viral