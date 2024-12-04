Animal or human, courtesy is important! Woman showing monkey exit at Singapore airport goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : X A screen grab shows woman guiding monkey at Singapore's Changi Airport.

A video from Singapore’s Changi Airport went viral as it showed an unique human-animal interaction that amused social media users. The clip captured an airport staff patiently and gently guiding a monkey towards the exit at the international airport. The footage originally posted on TikTok, captured the woman dressed in an uniform politely asking the monkey to take the exit.

She can be seen guiding the monkey with her hand gestures, while some praised the woman for her presence of mind, others found the situation hilarious. The clip was also released with amusing captions such as: “Monkey wants to check in for his flight”, and people asking to give the woman an award for keeping her composure while dealing with the monkey.

One user joked, “He was searching for his missing Banana that’s worth $8.3 million,” referring to a recent incident in which Crypto mogul Justin Sun ate a banana artwork that he purchased for 6.2 million dollars. The artwork by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan comprised a banana duct taped onto a white wall.

Another commented, “It’s the gesturing towards the exit that got me.” A third opined, “People around are just going on as if it's just another day at Changi Airport.”

Talking about courtesy shown by the woman, one wrote, “Animal or human, courtesy is important!”

Significantly, this is not the first time that a monkey was spotted in the Changi Airport. Previously macaques have been found roaming through different parts of the airport’s terminals. It would be hard to tell if these primates are wandering for food or just simply curious about human movement, however, instances like these give a glimpse of the proximity between urban life and the wild.