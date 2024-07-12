Viral video of man throwing 'plastic bag' into hippo's mouth triggers outrage on internet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Video of a man throwing 'plastic bag' into hippo's mouth triggers anger among internet users.

In today's digital age, viral videos have become a powerful tool for spreading information, entertainment, and even outrage. With millions of people sharing and watching these videos every day, it's not surprising that they can have a significant impact on our society. However, not all viral videos have a positive impact, as shown by the recent controversy surrounding a video of a man throwing a plastic bag into a hippo's mouth.

The video, originally posted on social media, shows a man throwing a plastic bag into the open mouth of a hippo during a wildlife safari at a park in Indonesia. The video went viral, sparking outrage and calls for the man to face consequences for his actions.

Many people quickly condemned the man's behaviour as cruel and irresponsible. Others pointed out that plastic pollution is a serious issue and that using animals for entertainment is unethical.

The nine-second video, which has received over two million views, was posted by the X account Non-aesthetic Things. It incited indignation in the comments area.

When the party of tourists pulled up in their car at the Taman Safari Park, the hippo was standing at the edge of its enclosure. The hippo opened its lips and one of the seated individuals tried to feed it a carrot. Meanwhile, the animal's jaws were hit by what looked like a plastic bag thrown by someone from the car. Even worse, the hippo quickly started chewing on the sack.

Take a look at the viral video here:

One angry X user wrote, “Send them straight to jail" in the comment section and also urged for the arrest of the tourists.

Another user wrote, “Those people should be banned from every safari park and not allowed near animals,”

The traveller has been recognised, according to Taman Safari Park spokesperson Alexander Zulkarnain, who spoke with Jakarta Globe in the meantime.

"We have identified the license plate of the vehicle carrying that person. We urge him to make a public apology to teach a lesson to other visitors about complying with the standard operating procedures at the Indonesian Safari Park," Alexander Zulkarnain was quoted as saying by Jakarta Globe.

"We have collected information from our guards and security cameras at the park. Guards told us that this particular visitor had been reprimanded several times for opening the window in the tiger area," he added.

In addition, Alexander Zulkarnain stated that the hippo has since undergone examination and is currently in good health.

