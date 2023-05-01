Video of another girl dancing inside Delhi Metro goes viral, netizens remind her of ban

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM girl dancing inside Delhi Metro

Trending News: In recent years, the trend of recording dance reels inside public transportation has become increasingly popular, leading to a surge of such videos being posted on social media. However, such videos often cause inconvenience to other passengers, leading to warnings and fines from the authorities. Recently, another video of a girl dancing inside the Delhi Metro went viral, leading to mixed reactions from viewers.

The video, posted on Instagram by @itz__officialroy, shows the girl dancing to the popular Punjabi song Shape by Kaka. While the girl received appreciation from some fellow passengers, many others criticized her for causing discomfort to other commuters and violating the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) ban on such activities. The DMRC has recently issued a public service message warning passengers against filming reels, dance videos, or any such activities that cause inconvenience to fellow passengers inside the metro.

Many viewers of the viral video expressed their displeasure and suggested that the DMRC should impose fines on those violating the rules. Some netizens also reminded the girl of the ban in place by the DMRC for dancing and filming videos. "Didi ban ho chuka hai metro mein ye sab," a user commented. "U know ye sb ab allowed nhi he metro me...phr bhi ye sb Jaan kr krna he .. attention seeker," another user added. "This should be stopped," a third added.

Watch the viral video of dancing inside Delhi Metro here:

While the trend of filming dance videos in public places may seem harmless, it can cause inconvenience to fellow passengers and violate the rules set by the authorities. As social media continues to influence people's behaviour, it is important to exercise restraint and consideration for others while sharing content online.

