Viral footage of UFO captured by pilot reignites debate about aliens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Viral footage of UFO captured by pilot

Trending News: The debate about the existence of extraterrestrial life has been ongoing for years, with some believing in the existence of UFOs and aliens on Earth, while others remain skeptical. Recently, a viral video of an unidentified flying object captured by pilot Jorge Arteaga has reignited the discussion. The video shows a silver disc-shaped object flying past Arteaga's airplane at high speed.

The footage has been viewed by millions of netizens, with many regarding it as the "best UFO footage ever." However, others are not convinced and have come up with various theories about the object's true identity. Some viewers speculated that the object was a Mylar balloon, a festive decoration commonly used at birthday parties.

Mylar balloons are made of a thin, flexible material with a metallic coating that reflects light, giving the balloon a shiny appearance. While they are often filled with helium, they can become stranded in the air with no way back to the ground. Others suggested that the object was a Navy or Chinese drone, while some viewers made pop culture references to Star Wars and Disney movies. Despite the various theories, the viral video has sparked a renewed interest in the possibility of aliens and the existence of UFOs.

Watch the viral video of apparent UFO sighted by pilot here:

Read More Trending News