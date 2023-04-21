Friday, April 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Viral footage of UFO captured by pilot reignites debate about aliens. Watch

Viral footage of UFO captured by pilot reignites debate about aliens. Watch

Is it a UFO or just a Mylar balloon? Watch the viral video of a silver disc-shaped object caught on camera by a pilot and decide for yourself.

Kritika Bansal Written By: Kritika Bansal New Delhi Published on: April 21, 2023 19:21 IST
Viral footage of UFO captured by pilot
Image Source : TWITTER Viral footage of UFO captured by pilot

Trending News: The debate about the existence of extraterrestrial life has been ongoing for years, with some believing in the existence of UFOs and aliens on Earth, while others remain skeptical. Recently, a viral video of an unidentified flying object captured by pilot Jorge Arteaga has reignited the discussion. The video shows a silver disc-shaped object flying past Arteaga's airplane at high speed. 

The footage has been viewed by millions of netizens, with many regarding it as the "best UFO footage ever." However, others are not convinced and have come up with various theories about the object's true identity. Some viewers speculated that the object was a Mylar balloon, a festive decoration commonly used at birthday parties. 

Mylar balloons are made of a thin, flexible material with a metallic coating that reflects light, giving the balloon a shiny appearance. While they are often filled with helium, they can become stranded in the air with no way back to the ground. Others suggested that the object was a Navy or Chinese drone, while some viewers made pop culture references to Star Wars and Disney movies. Despite the various theories, the viral video has sparked a renewed interest in the possibility of aliens and the existence of UFOs. 

Watch the viral video of apparent UFO sighted by pilot here:

Read More Trending News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Related Trending News

Latest News