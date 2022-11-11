Friday, November 11, 2022
     
Viral: Madonna drinks water out of dog's bowl, netizens say 'she's gone mad'

Madonna's video in which she was licking water out of a dog's bowl has gone viral. Netizens are trolling her over it.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: November 11, 2022 20:24 IST
Madonna video
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADONNA Viral: Madonna drinks water out of dog's bowl

Madonna shared an Instagram reel recently. However, fans are upset at what the pop star was doing in the snippet. Madonna was seen licking water out of the dog's bowl in the video that has now gone viral. Social media users are trolling her over it and many are commenting that it is 'embarrassing'. Madonna is a pop icon and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. However, her latest video has left her followers unimpressed. As more and more people come across the video, they are sharing their unfiltered views on it and the comments section is flooded with comments, mostly negative. 

Madonna's video goes viral 

Madonna shared a clip on her Instagram handle on Thursday. She captioned it, "Garage Band." The Crazy For You singer dressed up in a neon green sweater, a body suit and knee-length boots. As the video opens, she poses on a dirt bike and against a shelf with food items on it. In the later part, the video goes blurry and Madonna gets down on her knees, lies down and licks water out of the dog's bowl. The song I Wanna Be Your Dog by Stooges plays in the background. 

 

Netizens troll Madonna over video 

Social media users came down heavily on Madonna over the video. One Instagram user commented, "What's wrong with you (sic)." Another one said, " Seriously, her sense of creativity is far gone and only replaced with vulgarity to seek attention!! SAD doesn’t even do any justice to describe what I’m seeing (sic)."

Some time back, Madonna had sparked speculations about her sexual orientation. After participating in a viral Instagram trend, she seemed to hint that she was gay. 

 

 

