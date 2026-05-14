'It will die ..leave it': Viral clip of stranded dolphin surrounded by children in Bihar sparks concern

New Delhi:

A viral video from Bihar featuring children holding a stranded dolphin has raised questions about the safety of wildlife in the state. It has shed light on the plight of endangered marine life.

As per reports, the video, which is making rounds on the internet, appears to depict children huddling around a stranded dolphin and even touching it. It is not clear where in Bihar the event occurred, and whether the dolphin was injured at all.

What does the viral video show?

In the viral video, there are several kids surrounding the dolphin while trying to touch and play with the animal in shallow water. They seem to be enthusiastic about what is happening around them, without realising the danger that may arise for the animal. The caption along with the video reads, "Location: Chapra, Bihar. These children are seen playing with India’s National Aquatic Animal, the dolphin. We do not even know whether the animal is alive or struggling, yet it is being treated like an object for amusement. This is the painful reality of how we “respect” the treasures of the Ganga. Ignorance among people and complete apathy from the administration are slowly destroying the very wildlife that should have been protected with pride and urgency."

These videos have gotten lots of attention because dolphins, particularly those found in Indian rivers, are an endangered species. These creatures tend to be very sensitive to injuries and any changes in their surroundings. This particular case has also brought about some concern regarding the attitude taken when dealing with stranded animals.

The comments on the video echoed the seriousness of the matter. One Instagram user commented, "Compassion is one of the most important values a child can learn, yet many children grow up being taught that emotions are a weakness. In our society, being insensitive is often accepted, while being kind, emotional, or empathetic is wrongly seen as “weak.” This becomes even more visible with boys"

Another one shared, "Parents and elders need to educate kids about animal abuse. This is heartbreaking. The dolphin is gasping for air and water. Too sad." Many social media users urged the kids to leave the dolphin, or else it will die.

Why are river dolphins important in India?

India is home to the Gangetic river dolphin, which is recognised as the country’s national aquatic animal. It has been spotted mainly in river basins like the Ganga, Brahmaputra, and their tributaries.

Gangetic dolphins are categorised as an endangered species owing to pollution, loss of natural habitat, getting tangled in fishing nets, declining river flow, and increasing human intervention. There have been many calls by conservationists about the need for protection of river basins to protect this unique breed of dolphins. River dolphins are also key indicators of the health of the river system. According to experts, the presence of river dolphins in a river basin usually denotes healthy waters.

According to experts, dolphin stranding could be caused by fluctuations in the river level, injuries, disease, and disruption in the flow of water.

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