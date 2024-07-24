Video of woman dancing to chartbuster 'Tauba Tauba' with her children goes viral, Vicky Kaushal reacts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE A video of a woman dancing to 'Tauba Tauba' goes viral.

Music has the power to bring people together, to evoke emotions, and to create unforgettable memories. And in a world where we often find ourselves caught up in the chaos of daily life, it is these moments of pure joy and connection that remind us of the beauty and magic of music.

Recently, a heartwarming video went viral on social media, spreading smiles and positivity all around. The video shows a mother dancing with her two young children to the chartbuster song 'Tauba Tauba' from the Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimiri starer 'Bad Newz'. The woman, dressed in a simple saree, can be seen twirling and grooving to the peppy beats of the song while her children join in with their steps. The sheer joy and happiness on their faces are infectious, and it's no wonder that the video has touched the hearts of millions.

The content creator of the video, Rupali Sing, posted a short clip in which she flawlessly performed the "Tauba Tauba" hook steps. Rupali, wearing a saree, danced to the song with her two kids, who tried to mimic her moves as well. She has around 83K followers and soon after, she posted the video, it garnered more than 55 million views.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The video was shared by many on social media platforms, with people commenting on how heartwarming and adorable it was to see the family bonding over music. The video even caught the attention of actor Vicky Kaushal, who played a pivotal role in the movie. In response to the video, Vicky Kaushal commented, "Wow!" His reaction further added to the charm of the video and made it even more special for the family.

Vicky Kaushal commented on the viral post.

The viral video has captured the hearts of people from all walks of life, proving that in these uncertain times, a simple moment of joy can make all the difference. It has also sparked a trend on social media, with many people recreating the dance and sharing their versions of it. This further showcases the power of music to connect people and create a sense of community.

