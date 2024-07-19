Cute dance video of Karnataka old age home members on 'Tauba Tauba' song wins internet, Vicky Kaushal reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karnataka old age home members on 'Tauba Tauba' song

The internet is a vast space where one can find a variety of content ranging from news to entertainment. However, amidst all the chaos and negativity, some heartwarming and delightful moments manage to capture our attention. One such video that has been making rounds on the internet is the cute dance video of Karnataka old age home members on the popular song 'Tauba Tauba' from the latest Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bad Newz'. The video has not only won the hearts of netizens but has also caught the attention of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal who couldn't resist reacting to it.

The video shows a group of elderly women in purple sarees from Shantai Vruddashram in Belgaum grooving to the peppy beats of 'Tauba Tauba' while wearing sunglasses with sheer joy and enthusiasm. The carefree and infectious energy of these senior citizens is truly heartwarming and proves that age is just a number when it comes to having fun and enjoying life. The video went viral in no time, with people from all corners of the world appreciating and sharing it. The cute video has clocked around 5 million views so far.

What makes this video even more special is the fact that these elderly individuals have overcome various challenges and are still able to spread joy and happiness through their dance performances. It is a reminder for all of us that no matter what age or situation we are in, we should not let anything stop us from living life to the fullest.

