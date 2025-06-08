Video of RCB fans jumping over metro gates on Bengaluru stampede day goes viral | WATCH In the video, the metro commuters can be seen jumping over automated gates, thereby bypassing the ticketing gates. Since the trains were overcrowded, passengers resorted to jumping over the gates to either enter or exit the platforms. Check out the video here.

New Delhi:

A video of RCB fans jumping over the mandatory QR code or token entry gate has surfaced online. The video is from June 4, the very day the felicitation of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took place and also the Bengaluru stampede. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) have said that the video was from the very day, recorded at the Majestic interchange metro station.

In the video, the metro commuters can be seen jumping over automated gates, thereby bypassing the ticketing gates. Since the trains were overcrowded, passengers resorted to jumping over the gates to either enter or exit the platforms. Reports suggest that more than 1,000 people entered the metro stations without the required fare, which has eventually led to conversations around the lack of civic sense among people.

The video has garnered nearly 1.4 million views since it was posted. Several users took to the comments section to share their views.

One of the users wrote, "After seeing this don’t blame management or government. People should have civic sense." Another wrote, "I am from Karnataka and I feel so sorry after seeing people lacking civic sense. Where are we heading towards as a youths of this country or state. People do not want to pay 20-40rs metro fare, jumping and damaging the station. This is the main reason why our country or state is still developing not developed. People seen jumping in these footage must be punished."

A third user commented, "Civic sense left banglore a along time ago."

Another comment read, "RCB fans seem to disregard fundamental values like civic sense and public responsibility."

