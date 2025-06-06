Dead ants found in maggi delivered by Zepto cafe, company responds | WATCH Zepto cafe faces backlash after dead ants found in Maggi delivery. Watch the shocking video and know about the company's response to this alarming incident.

New Delhi:

A video circulating on Instagram shows a Zepto customer claiming that her order of Maggi noodles from Zepto Cafe came with an unexpected and unsanitary surprise—dead ants. For those unfamiliar, Zepto Cafe is a 10-minute quick-commerce food delivery service that provides ready-to-eat meals and beverages.

Taking to Instagram, the customer shared a video in which she showcased four bowls of Maggi, one empty and the others partially consumed. The camera focuses on the several dead ants at the bottom of the bowls. The disturbing images have sparked an outpouring of criticism online, with many users questioning the safety, quality control, and food handling standards at Zepto's fast-delivery kitchen centres.

“@zeptonow this is disgusting. However, I’m shocked to see their cafe still operating with deceptive offers like ‘Buy 1 get 1’ free’ - serving food with insects is unacceptable!" the customer wrote in the caption.

The video, which was shared on June 3, garnered over 2.4 million views with numerous likes and comments.

Among them was a comment from Zepto's official Instagram account, Zepto Now, that said, “Hey! At Zepto, we take quality seriously, and we regret any inconvenience caused if this product doesn’t meet your expectations. Please DM us your order details so we can address this promptly at Zepto speed!" However, the consumer was dissatisfied with the response.

She further replied, “Zepto, we did receive our refund, and we appreciate that. But what about the food we consumed? These happened to be ants—but what if it had been a cockroach or something worse? This is not just about one bad order; it’s a matter of basic hygiene and health. Fast delivery is great, but not at the cost of food safety. People could get seriously ill."

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently investigated Zepto's Dharavi warehouse in Mumbai and discovered "serious non-compliance" such as fungal growth on food items, expired products, and unsanitary storage conditions. Following the inspection, the FDA suspended Zepto's food business permit for its Dharavi warehouse.

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.