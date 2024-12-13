Video of Indian couple's 'Animal' inspired wedding entry on machine gun shocks internet | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Video of couple's 'Animal' inspired wedding entry shocks internet.

The wedding season is on and on this occasion, the bride and groom are trying different tricks to make their wedding day special. The family members also have to support the boys and girls. Nowadays, many different trends are in vogue regarding stage entry. Gone are the days when the bride used to move towards the stage with the garland and the groom used to enter the stage with his friends. Now the bride also moves towards the stage with a machine gun! Recently, a video of a couple is going viral where they can be seen entering the stage in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' style.

Some time ago, Ranbir Kapoor's machine gun entry in the film 'Animal' rocked the big screen. In the climax scene of this film, he rides a bike, which has dozens of machine guns installed. A replica of the same bike can be seen in this video. The only difference is that it is not being used in a movie but in a wedding. The couple is seen entering this vehicle. The song 'Arjan Vailly' from the film Animal is playing in the background.

Take a look at the viral video here:

In this video, you can see that the couple is entering and sitting in a car equipped with machine guns, the social media users seem surprised to see the girl.

The video is going viral

This video has received more than 1 crore views while many people have given their reactions by commenting. One user wrote, “What!!! Why would you become a character that killed people for revenge/power,” while another one wrote, “She is getting ready for the next battle in her life.” One said, "What kind of cartoon people do this in a wedding!"

