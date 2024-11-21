Video of Gurgaon's 'minimalist' house worth Rs 100 crore stuns internet | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gurgaon's 'minimalist' house worth Rs 100 crore stuns internet.

A video showing a 'minimalist house' inside DLF Camellias in Gurugram, one of India's most expensive residential societies, is going viral on social media. Located on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, Camellias is the most precious luxury housing project where apartments sell for over Rs 100 crore. A video of a house inside the same is now going viral on social media.

What is there in the viral video?

The video of this luxury apartment owned by a Gurugram-based architect has been shared on Instagram by content creator Priyam Saraswat. A balcony, bar area, workspace and private space are present inside this apartment called a 'minimalist house'.

According to the architect and the owner of the house, her businessman husband and son, who are currently studying in the US, live in this house. She has described the luxurious interiors inside the house as 'minimalistic'. This video has been shared with the caption "A minimalist house inside India's most expensive residential project!"

Check out the viral video here:

In the video, the architect explained that the apartment has two parts. One is the common area which is for guests and entertainment, and the other is the private area which has bedrooms etc. The most special feature of the apartment is the 72-foot glass front balcony, which can accommodate around 50 people. Apart from this, there are two bedrooms including the master bedroom, a bar area and a workspace.

Within a few hours of sharing the video, it was viewed by many people. So far, more than 2.4 million people have watched the video. Some people called the apartment beautiful, while some questioned 'Is this really a minimalist house?' Some others commented sarcastically and called it a '100 crore minimalist house'.

