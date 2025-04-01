Shopping center, walking trails: Yamuna banks at Sarai Kale Khan, Wazirabad to get a makeover soon | DETAILS The total area under the Yamuna redevelopment plan in this stretch spans 1,660 hectares. Out of this, 740 hectares have already been developed, including Asita East and West, Kalindi Aviral (which encompasses Baansera Park), Vasudev Ghat, Amrut Biodiversity Park, and Yamuna Vatika near Rajghat.

The Yamuna River stretch in Delhi is undergoing a major makeover. Around a dozen spots along the 22-kilometer-long stretch from the Wazirabad to the Okhla barrages will be turned into parks, ghats, cafes, and hike trails, becoming major tourist attractions.

Five such public places have already been developed in the last two years and six more will be added to the list as part of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)'s plan in the next couple of years, the Indian Express has reported.

Yamuna banks revamp: Location of new tourist spots

The total area under redevelopment in this stretch spans 1,660 hectares. Out of this, 740 hectares have already been developed, including Asita East and West, Kalindi Aviral (which encompasses Baansera Park), Vasudev Ghat, Amrut Biodiversity Park, and Yamuna Vatika near Rajghat.

Among the new projects, the riverfront near Sarai Kale Khan—developed on the site of the old Millennium Park Bus Depot—is expected to have the most public interaction.

Additionally, the national capital will soon see the Kalindi Biodiversity Park adjacent to the DND Flyway, the Mayur Nature Park near the Nizamuddin Bridge, and a new eco-tourism area near Rajghat.

The DDA’s biggest challenge will be connecting all 11 projects through a network of walkways and cycle tracks.

Piazza, park, shopping: Delhi's first riverfront at Sarai Kale Khan

Delhi is set to receive its long-awaited Yamuna riverfront at the site of the former Millennium Park Bus Depot near Sarai Kale Khan. Spanning 25 hectares along a 200-meter-wide stretch of the Ring Road, the new development will feature a central piazza, a topiary park, a local shopping center inspired by the one in Sunder Nursery, two parking areas, and a river promenade.

Originally built to accommodate up to 1,000 buses for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the Millennium Park Bus Depot faced opposition from environmentalists at the time of its construction. Initially intended as a temporary facility for the duration of the Games, it continued to serve as a bus parking area until at least 2020. The land was finally handed over to the DDA in 2023.

Challenges: Encroachment on floodplains

The report cited a senior government official as saying the project is facing hurdles as many parts of Yamuna floodplains are encroached upon and also due to other existing projects coming in the way of linking all the riverfront which is the end goal.

“For now, we aim to complete all 11 projects. The linkage will be planned after,” the official added.

Environment conservation measures by DDA

The changes go beyond aesthetics. The DDA has drawn inspiration from the existing biodiversity park at Wazirabad, incorporating depressions designed for water storage.

The agency has also prioritised the planting of native trees and grasses, with some species-specific to certain sections of the stretch. A DDA official involved in the project noted, “The true success of this project will be measured by how well the natural features we’ve integrated can withstand floods, as they do in parts of the river that remain untouched. The grasses and plants typical of riverine ecosystems differ significantly from those found in the Ridge area, and they won’t survive in the floodplain.”

In line with orders from the National Green Tribunal, the Delhi High Court, and the Supreme Court, the DDA is also issuing eviction notices to residents living on the floodplains, including those in Mayur Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, and shanties near the DND Flyway. These directives emphasise that no encroachments will be permitted on the floodplains.